Attorneys give opening statements, call witnesses in trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

ATLANTA — During its opening statement Thursday, federal prosecutors said Victor Hill violated the constitutional rights of seven individuals inside the Clayton County Jail by ordering them to be placed in a restraint chair as a form of punishment.

Those individuals, 6 men, and one 17-year-old boy were pre-trail detainees, according to prosecutors. That means none of the victims had received a trial nor had they been found guilty of the alleged crime they were brought to the jail for. Prosecutors mentioned there was no need to use force against the seven victims because none of them posed a threat or resisted orders. That led to prosecutors calling the use of the chair excessive force.

Some of the inmates were described during opening statements as having injuries after being placed in the restraint chair and two were described as having scars. Some were in the chair so long they urinated on themselves.

Prosecutors also referenced the chair's manufacturer, recommending it only be used for two hours at a time; However, Hill allegedly had inmates put in it for four hours at a time.

In Hill's defense, one of his attorneys told the jury that safety restraint chairs are commonly used in jails and prisons around the country and the chair isn't designed to harm an inmate as long as they remain calm.

The suspended sheriff's attorneys added that his orders to have individuals placed in the restraint chair didn't violate any laws or sheriff's office policies and he used the chair to keep the jail safe and secure.

The first witness called to testify was a former Clayton County Sheriff's Office captain who oversaw jail operations. Prosecutors showed video evidence of two incidents where people were placed in the chair and the captain who testified was present for both incidents shown on video.

In one case, an inmate is seen talking with Hill and raising his hand as he talks to express himself. After being told to lower his hand and then raising it again, the individual is placed in handcuffs.

The captain testified about 10 officers and Hill were surrounding the person and not posing a threat or disobeying commands. Hill then ordered him to be placed in the restraint chair. The captain testified in his opinion there was no need to handcuff the man or place him in the chair.

In the other instance shown on video, almost an hour passes as a man is seen being booked into the jail and he is also left alone for large portions of that time. Witnesses said he posed no threat, but at Hill's orders, he was also placed in the chair.

According to the captain's testimony, someone could only be removed from the chair with Hill's approval.