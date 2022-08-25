Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee sentenced to 7+ years in federal prison

The rapper was sentenced on felony firearm possession charges.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based rapper will spend more than seven years in federal prison after being handed a sentence for firearm possession charges dating back to last year, federal prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office in Atlanta, the rapper Paper Lovee was handed a sentence of seven years and four months in federal prison, with an additional three years of supervised release.

The rapper, who has at least one song with more than 30 million plays on YouTube, has been teasing a new album as recently as this week.

According to the government, the 26-year-old - whose legal name is Ibnisa Durr - initially was wanted by Atlanta Police in connection to a shooting incident on May 30, 2021. Police said an investigation identified Paper Lovee as the shooter and police "obtained a warrant for his arrest."

They did not find him until around three months later. The U.S. Attorney's Office said APD's Fugitive Unit found him entering a vehicle and when they attempted to take him into custody, he "sped away" initiating a highspeed chase on GA-400.

"During the chase, Durr attempted to elude police by rapidly changing lanes, which led him to crash into two police vehicles, as well as an uninvolved motorist’s vehicle. Durr tried to flee on foot, and in doing so, he attempted to throw a bag containing a loaded firearm over a nearby guardrail. The firearm was recovered by the arresting officers," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee gave him the sentence after he pleaded guilty in May to felon-in-possession of a firearm charges.

“Durr has a serious criminal history, which includes robbery and aggravated assault convictions,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. “His reckless conduct seriously endangered the lives of innocent motorists and officers. However, the coordinated efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies led to Durr’s capture, and subsequent sentence.”