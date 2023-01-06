Young Thug's RICO trial | Potential jurors may be asked these questions

ATLANTA — Attorneys have a large jury pool to pick from in Young Thug's RICO trial in Fulton County and they're using a 250-question survey to help narrow down the pool and pick the final panel.
Jury selection started Wednesday, with potential jurors watching a three-hour video of a reading of the indictment and wrapping up their day of jury duty by answering a 250 questionnaire. Jury selection is expected to last five to six weeks.
Young Thug's legal team has maintained that his rap lyrics shouldn't be used as evidence in court but that doesn't mean that potential jurors won't be asked about hip-hop or rap music.
The RICO case again Jeffery Williams, popularly known as Atlanta rapper Young Thug, is being handled in the Superior Court of Fulton County. District Attorney Fani Willis has accused the rapper of being the ringleader of the Young Slime Life gang.
Jurors will have to weigh in about their knowledge of the questions.
Here's a look at what previous court documents have said would be asked to potential jurors. It is not clear which questions made it to the final juror questionnaire.
Questions about music
- Do you believe musical lyrics are usually autobiographical? (the songwriter is telling stories about his/her real life?)
- Do you believe rap lyrics are usually autobiographical?
- Have you ever heard of a Record Label called YSL - Young Stoner Life?
- Have you ever heard of Young Slime Life?
- Do you know anyone who has been or now being prosecutors by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office?
- Do you listen to hip hop/rap?
- How much attention do you pay to the lyrics in hip hop or rap songs?
- In general, what is your opinion of hip hop or rap music?
Cuts to the jury pool are expected to begin Jan. 9.
11Alive has reported on Young Thug's legal team attempting to toss out certain juror questions. It is not clear which questions never made it to the final questionnaire.
Past issue with potential juror questions
- Do you know someone who is, was, or may be an associate of the Young Slime Life (AKA YSL) criminal street gang other than a named defendant?
- Do you have a family member or close friend who knows a named defendant, a YSL criminal street gang associate, or the family member of a named defendant or a YSL criminal street gang associate?
- Do you believe that the race of a criminal defendant would prevent you from being a fair and impartial juror to all parties?
- Does anyone have such strongly held beliefs on race and the justice system that they would be unable to be fair and impartial?
- Do you believe that police officers and prosecutors in Fulton County unfairly arrest and prosecute crimes based on race?
- Do you dislike or hate the police?
- Would you believe the sworn testimony of a police officer?
- Do you have such a poor opinion of police that you would believe almost anyone over the sworn testimony of a police officer?
- Do you feel that a witness who has been in trouble with the law should not be believed?
- Do you feel that just the nature of the crimes charged in the Indictment would prevent you from being a fair and impartial juror in the case?
- Do you believe that you cannot realistically consider the evidence that will be presented at trial due to a presently held opinion?
- Do you believe that if you were selected to be a juror in this case you would be unable or unwilling to render a verdict solely on the evidence presented at trial?
- Do you fell (sic), for any reason, that you cannot sit in judgement of another person?
- Do you know of anything that would improperly impact your decision on guilt or innocence in this case?
- If you were told that a defendant could go to prison if convicted, would that impact your ability to be a fair and impartial juror
- If the State enters a plea deal with one or more of the named defendants, would that impact your ability to be a fair and impartial juror for the remaining defendants?
- Because of who or what the defendant are or what they may have done that you would be afraid to return a guilty verdict if you felt the evidence supported a guilty verdict?
- If the State proves each element of the alleged offenses charged beyond a reasonable doubt, would you have any difficulty in returning a verdict of guilty?
- Would you refuse to consider rap lyrics as evidence of criminal street gang activity?
- Do you believe that it is unfair to consider rap lyrics as evidence in a criminal case?
- Would you have a problem letting the Judge know that another juror refuses to deliberate?
- Do you believe that criminal street gangs are unfairly targeted by law enforcement?
- Do you believe that prosecuting criminal street gangs is racially prejudicial?
- Do you agree with or support the defund the police movement?
- Do you believe that the public is better served when law enforcement focuses on something other that (sic) criminal street gangs?
- Would you have a problem following the instructions of the Court?
- Would you have a problem flowing (sic) the law if you disagreed with the law?
- Would you pick and choose which laws you would follow and which ones you would not?
- Do you consider yourself to be somewhat anti-establishment?