Young Thug's RICO trial | Potential jurors may be asked these questions

Jury selection for the case started Jan. 4.

ATLANTA — Attorneys have a large jury pool to pick from in Young Thug's RICO trial in Fulton County and they're using a 250-question survey to help narrow down the pool and pick the final panel.

Jury selection started Wednesday, with potential jurors watching a three-hour video of a reading of the indictment and wrapping up their day of jury duty by answering a 250 questionnaire. Jury selection is expected to last five to six weeks.

Young Thug's legal team has maintained that his rap lyrics shouldn't be used as evidence in court but that doesn't mean that potential jurors won't be asked about hip-hop or rap music.

The RICO case again Jeffery Williams, popularly known as Atlanta rapper Young Thug, is being handled in the Superior Court of Fulton County. District Attorney Fani Willis has accused the rapper of being the ringleader of the Young Slime Life gang.

Jurors will have to weigh in about their knowledge of the questions.

Here's a look at what previous court documents have said would be asked to potential jurors. It is not clear which questions made it to the final juror questionnaire.

Questions about music

Do you believe musical lyrics are usually autobiographical? (the songwriter is telling stories about his/her real life?)

Do you believe rap lyrics are usually autobiographical?

Have you ever heard of a Record Label called YSL - Young Stoner Life?

Have you ever heard of Young Slime Life?

Do you know anyone who has been or now being prosecutors by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office?

Do you listen to hip hop/rap?

How much attention do you pay to the lyrics in hip hop or rap songs?

In general, what is your opinion of hip hop or rap music?

Cuts to the jury pool are expected to begin Jan. 9.

11Alive has reported on Young Thug's legal team attempting to toss out certain juror questions. It is not clear which questions never made it to the final questionnaire.

Past issue with potential juror questions