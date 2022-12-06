Brooks was shot and killed on June 12, 2021, an event that will forever leave a searing image in Atlanta's memory.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The special prosecutor in the Rayshard Brooks murder case will be announcing on Tuesday his decision in the case regarding the two white police officers facing charges in Brooks' death.

The announcement will finally bring some clarity to a more than two-year saga since the police shooting of Brooks, an event that will forever leave a piercing image in Atlanta's memory.

There was much that happened in the time between when Brooks, who is Black, was shot and killed outside a Wendy's, the burning of that Wendy's in a turbulent protest at the peak of the summer 2020 racial justice movement, and the coming decision in the case.

Here is a timeline of all that has happened in the case, beginning with the night Brooks died.

Rayshard Brooks murder case timeline