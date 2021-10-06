Suspect in stabbing of pregnant Brookhaven woman due in court today

Christopher Jones, 30, was arrested on Thursday.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Christopher Jones, the 30-year-old suspect in the stabbing of a five-months pregnant woman while she walking on a Brookhaven trail with her son last weekend, is due for a first court appearance on Friday.

The appearance is set for 1 p.m. in DeKalb County Magistrate Court.

The matter of bond could arise, though typically first appearances in Georgia are only for the reading of charges. In this case, Jones faces charges including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and first-degree cruelty to children.

Brookhaven Police said Thursday the homeless suspect did admit to the stabbing and authorities believe "mental illness played a role in this case."

The mother and the baby survived, though she required an emergency C-section and the infant now faces care in the NICU likely to last months.

Soon after police announced the arrest, the woman’s partner told 11Alive that he is grateful so many officers worked so hard to put the suspect behind bars and protect his family.

He said that she and their newborn son are going through a tough recovery. But, he said, they are both fighters.

“She’s just 99 pounds of dynamite,” he said, describing her with words of admiration and love and hope.

“She’s progressing. She’s the strongest woman I’ve ever met. But it’s going to take time before she can move again and be able to come home," he said. "She’s so full of love, and everyone that knows her realizes that she is really just a shining light in everyone’s life.”

Their newborn son, two and a half pounds at delivery, is in critical condition.

“Every day is a roller coaster, of he’s gaining weight, or losing weight, or they have to give him blood because they take so much blood," he said.

Both parents are teachers and are now facing massive medical bills.