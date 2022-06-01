Attorney Tex McIver's murder conviction for killing his wife overturned by Ga. Supreme Court

He was convicted of felony murder in 2018 and given a life sentence in prison.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed Claud Lee “Tex” McIver III’s convictions for felony murder and possession of a firearm from his 2018 conviction after the shooting death of his wife in 2016.

In a news release, they said the trial court erred in denying his request to charge the jury on a lesser involuntary manslaughter offense. The Court, however, affirmed McIver’s conviction for influencing a witness.

McIver was convicted of felony murder in 2018 and given a life sentence in prison, but his attorneys argued the jury in the case was not properly instructed to consider a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The state Supreme Court agreed.

His attorneys argued he unintentionally shot his wife on September 25, 2016. The two were riding in an SUV when he discharged a gun while traveling down Piedmont Road in Atlanta, court records show.

Diane died after being shot in the back with a handgun while in the passenger's seat of the SUV. Tex was riding behind her and had a loaded revolver in his lap, evidence showed.

“The charge was authorized by law and some evidence supported the giving of the charge,” the state Supreme Court opinion stated.

The Court added that “the failure to give the charge was not harmless error, because we cannot say that it is highly probable that this error did not contribute to the jury’s verdicts.”

A jury found the prominent Atlanta attorney guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was also found guilty of witness influencing involving an exchange he had with a family friend.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.