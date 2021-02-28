T.I., Tiny Harris reportedly won't face charges in L.A. assault accusation

TMZ reported this week it had obtained documents which showed prosecutors couldn't pursue any case due to the statute of limitations having passed

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper and philanthropist T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris will reportedly not face charges from an L.A. sexual assault accusation.

TMZ reported this week it had obtained documents which showed prosecutors concluded the statute of limitations had passed on an accusation stemming from 2005.

The couple have faced accusations from women in various jurisdictions. In Georgia, an attorney representing six Georgia women - as well as two dozen women from other states - brought allegations earlier this year including forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation.

T.I. and Tiny have said through their attorney, Steve Sadow, that the accusers are “manipulating the press to misuse the justice system."

Los Angeles Police confirmed an investigation in May into a sexual assault accusation.

The New York Times spoke to one alleged victim, an Army veteran, who said she believed she had been drugged while socializing with the pair at a Los Angeles nightclub in 2005 - though it's not fully clear if this is the same case TMZ reports won't be pursued.

Sadow has previously said the couple "deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations."