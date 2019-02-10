SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — She thought she was helping a desperate teen. Instead, police say that teen and her boyfriend ended up beating the Publix worker to death.

Now, Toni Abad's family is hoping for justice as the boyfriend stands trial. The family said that because of her generosity and concern for others, she couldn't say no to a young woman needing a ride just before Christmas.

But, it was her willingness to help that ultimately led to her death. On Wednesday, the jury selection began as the first of two defendants stands trial for her murder.

"We will continue to be here to see it through for my mother," Mike Chamblee said.

Toni's family said they will be at the Fulton County Courthouse every day for her trial. She left behind a family, including four sons and five grandchildren. She also left behind her second family at a South Fulton Publix store about an hour away from her home.

"We approached her numerous times trying to get her to work at a closer location, but she loved to work at this location because she felt like they needed her and that is the type of person she was," Timothy Abad said.

Four days before Christmas in 2017, investigators said De'Asia Page, who was 18 at the time, walked up to Abad in the Publix parking lot near Campbellton-Fairburn Road and asked for a ride.

"From what I gathered, she had told her she was beaten by her boyfriend and this and that, you know, that kind of story, right at Christmas time, my mom wasn't going to say no to that," Timothy said.

Police said Page lured Abad to nearby Church Street where her 18-year-old boyfriend Jared Kemp was waiting. The pair is charged with armed robbery for allegedly taking Abad's cell phone. They're also facing charges of murder and assault for allegedly beating her, putting her body in the trunk of her own car and leaving the car behind a Waffle House.

Her family said the 58-year-old grandmother died living the only way she knew.

"Cared more about others than herself. Would do anything for you. Give the shirt off her back if it meant to help somebody," Timothy said. "She wasn't a woman of great means but what she did have, she would give to you to help."

Now as attorneys begin picking a jury for Kemp's trial, Abad's family said they're closer to closure - but still need time.

"There has to be finality here for us to move forward," Timothy said. "It's just an open wound that hasn't gotten treated. Once htis is done, that will be where we can start to move forward. It is always going to be a wound, though."

