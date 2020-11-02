Eyewitnesses took the stand Monday as a former Gwinnett County police officer is on trial after being accused of assaulting a man during a traffic stop.

Robert McDonald has already lost his job. The trial will determine if he'll do time behind bars.

The case is connected to a traffic stop in April of 2017. It was captured on cell phone videos and sparked a considerable storm on social media once it was shared. Another police officer later identified as Michael Bongiovanni was also fired. He took a plea deal to avoid prison time.

The driver, Demetrius Hollins, is then on the ground. Prosecutors said this is when McDonald ran up with his gun drawn and kicked the driver.

Several people took the stand Monday who said they witnessed what happened.

One witness described seeing what she called an animated conversation between an officer and the driver.

She said then, the driver got out of his car and officer Bongiovanni punched the man in the face 'shocking hard' without the driver appearing to resist.

Another witness said before the driver was hit, he spotted an officer tase the man.

A third witness said she then spotted another officer - who was identified as McDonald - running up as the driver laid on the ground with handcuffs on.

"The victim that was handcuffed was facing me, so I could see his face and the officer comes running down and slams his foot into the side of the victim's face, then proceeds to kneel on him, pulled out his gun stuck it to the side temple of his face and I could hear him basically say don't move or I'm going to shoot," Anna Eubank said.

Prosecutors asked the witness if the handcuffed man - while on the ground - tried to hit or kick anyone, but she said no.

McDonald is charged with assault, battery and violating his oath of office. As a part of Bongiovanni's plea deal, he could end up testifying in this trial, but so far it's unclear when that may happen.

