'There will be people watching... across the nation' :

It could be the final chapter in a 16-year murder mystery when the man accused of killing Tara Grinstead goes on trial May 2.

Ryan Duke faces the penalty of life in prison without parole. He's charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary, and concealing a body.

State prosecutors and Duke's defense lawyers have been gearing up for the trial for five years.

Irwin County Superior Court expects the trial to last a month or more due to the amount of evidence and testimony from both the prosecution and defense. The trial will likely attract the same amount of national attention as Tara Grinstead's disappearance did in 2005.

"There will be people watching, not only here in Georgia and locally, but across the nation," said Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys' Council.

He says that's one reason the court summoned 800 people as possible jurors.

"The case with this magnitude and this time of publicity in a small area, not a large metro area, you want to make sure you have a jury that's not biased and that person hasn't made up his or her mind before he or she sits and hears all the evidence," said Skandalakis.

Evidence in the case dates back 16 years to Oct. 22, 2005 when the Ocilla teacher and beauty queen vanished.

Since then, investigators have conducted hundreds of interviews and collected pieces of evidence, leading to the largest case file in GBI history. It's also created quite the witness list -- the state says they'll call nearly 90 witnesses, most of them GBI investigators.

Skandalakis says the number of credible experts will be one of the biggest challenges for the defense.

"My experience with the GBI, they're some of the best investigators in the nation, so they're quite professional in their job. They're very detailed in their documentation," he said.

But while time allowed the GBI to build its case, Skandalakis says it could also become the state's biggest hurdle.

"Witnesses don't often recall what they told police five years ago, six years ago, 10 years ago, so you go through this process of refreshing their memory. So, obviously, the longer it takes a case to get to trial, the harder it becomes," he said.

Two of the most critical pieces of evidence come straight from the accused killer. One of them is DNA on a glove found at Grinstead's home.

"The DNA on the glove is a match to Ryan [Duke]," said GBI Special Agent Jason Shoudel.

The second is Ryan Duke's own confession.

"He says he was the one responsible," said Shoudel.

The GBI says Duke confessed "spontaneously and unsolicited" to agents. Duke and his lawyers will argue he falsely confessed while under the influence of drugs and he actually did not kill Grinstead.

"The jury will have to consider whether or not the statement was freely and voluntarily given, did a person understand what he or she was talking about, did they understand the question, were there responses to the questions? Were they logical responses to the evidence that was asked?" said Skandalakis.

Lindsey Forshee, the Superior Court Administrator for the Tifton Judicial Circuit, says the trial could last four to six weeks. Two of those will be dedicated to selecting a jury. Jury selection is set to begin May 2.