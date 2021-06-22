Trial begins for teens accused of killing Hall County sheriff's deputy

Prosecutors said the video showed Deputy Nicolas Dixon chasing a group believed to be behind a series of thefts in the Gainesville area.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Body camera video will play a crucial role as three teenagers stand trial this week in connection with a Hall County sheriff's deputy's death.

London Alexander Clements, Eric Edgardo Velazquez, and Hector Garcia Solis are all being tried together in connection with Deputy Nicolas Dixon's death. The state began its opening remarks Tuesday by offering a glimpse of what Dixon's camera captured the night he was killed in 2019.

Prosecutors said, the video showed Dixon chasing a group believed to be behind a series of thefts in the Gainesville area.

The chase ended in a shootout, with Dixon being killed.

The state then presented the jury with a series of photos from surveillance cameras allegedly showing the teen suspects breaking into a pawnshop the day before, stealing more than 27 guns.

The state also showed video from Dixon's body camera showing him chasing the suspects and being shot.

The defense, however, suggested not all the teens deserve to be charged in this case.