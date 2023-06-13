This is what time Trump is expected for his arraignment in Miami

Trump arraignment time

Example video title will go here for this video

MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump is due to appear in court, where he will be arraigned for charges that claim he lied to investigators and mishandled federal secrets about the county.

What time is Trump's arraignment?

He is scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. before a magistrate judge in Miami, Florida.

What are the charges?

Trump faces 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to the indictment unsealed Friday. The charges include counts of retaining classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements, among other crimes.

Trump is accused of keeping documents related to “nuclear weaponry in the United States” and the “nuclear capabilities of a foreign country,” along with documents from White House intelligence briefings, including some that detail the military capabilities of the U.S. and other countries, according to the indictment. Prosecutors alleged Trump showed off the documents to people who did not have security clearances to review them and later tried to conceal documents from his own lawyers as they sought to comply with federal demands to find and return documents.

The top charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

After leaving office in 2021, the former president showed someone working for his political action committee a map that detailed a military operation in a foreign country, prosecutors allege in the document. On another occasion that year, Trump showed a writer, a publisher and two of his staffers — none of whom had security clearances — a military plan of attack.