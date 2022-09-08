Trump hires Atlanta lawyer, famed for representing star rappers, to navigate Fulton County probe

Drew Findling has represented the likes of Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Migos and Waka Flocka Flame.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump has hired an Atlanta lawyer, famed for representing the city's star rappers, to navigate the Fulton County probe into efforts by him and his allies to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results.

Drew Findling has represented the likes of Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Migos and Waka Flocka Flame. A 2018 New York Times profile quoted Migos rapper Offset calling him the "biggest lawyer in the game."

A statement from the Findling Law Firm confirmed Thursday that it, along with Atlanta attorneys Jennifer Little and Dwight Thomas, would be representing the former president in his matters related to the special grand jury.

So far, it is unclear if District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation will target Trump himself - allies such as Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham are among the high-profile figures whose testimony has already been sought.

Adopting the pugilistic tone of the former president, the firm's statement said it was "committed to fighting this misuse of the law and taxpayer resources."

"The team is confident that there have been no violations of Georgia law," the Findling Firm said.

So far the only publicly known targets of the investigation include the group of "alternate electors" who submitted illegitimate Electoral College votes on behalf of Trump in 2020.

Findling is familiar with cases involving public officials facing criminal investigations in metro Atlanta. His past clients, in addition to rap artists, have included former Atlanta Director of Human Services Mitzi Bickers in a corruption trial and Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, who faces alleged civil rights violation charges.

The NYT described Findling in its 2018 profile as a "58-year-old cool dad with a taste for gingham blazers," who has "tallied wily legal victories and plea deals for an array of high-profile acts."

Trump might not seem a natural client - he's published harsh social media statements in the past about the former president, including calling some of his statements and actions racist.