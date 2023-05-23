Parents due in court on charges of starving 10-year-old son to point he weighed 36 pounds

The arrests of a Griffin father and mother were first announced last week.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin parents who are charged with attempted murder for allegedly starving and neglecting their 10-year-old son to the point he weighed 36 pounds will be in court Tuesday for a bond hearing.

Tyler and Krista Schindley face charges including:

Criminal attempt to commit a felony (2 counts, the attempted felonies being malice murder and second-degree murder)

False imprisonment

Simple battery and battery - family violence

Cruelty to children in the first, second and third degree

According to authorities in Spalding County, the child was found last week walking on his own by neighbors, who asked if he was OK. He stated he was going to the store to get some food because he was hungry, according to the officials, and when officers responded he asked to "please not make him go back."

Kim Seigler, who lives next door to the Schindleys, said the neighbor who found the little boy said he was barefoot when she spotted him outside her window on Wesminister Circle.

The child was described as very small and very thin - weighing 36 pounds. He was being treated in the hospital for malnutrition and a low heart rate, but was in stable condition.

Seigler said she had no idea the child was 10 years old. She said when she would see him out on occasion, it was always from a distance.

“He had on kind of big clothes. I thought he was at the most 6 years old,” Seigler said.

Warrants allege the Schindleys "intentionally withheld food (starvation)" from the child.

The parents' charges also include first-degree cruelty to children for causing "cruel and excessive physical and mental pain" to the child when they "intentionally withheld food from the juvenile for an extended period of time." According to the warrants, this caused "dental injury and disfiguration" for which they also withheld medical attention.

It adds the parents "locked the juvenile child inside his bedroom, leaving the child alone in the residence, for extended periods of time, and on multiple occasions, with no access to lights, food, clothing or adult interaction and/or assistance" as well as no "hot or warm running water, outside view, toilet paper, electronic communication, human interaction, adult supervision or access to exit."