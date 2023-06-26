Bond denied for parents charged with starving 10-year-old boy to point he weighed 36 pounds

The child was found last month walking on his own by neighbors, telling them he was trying to get to the store to get some food.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two parents who are charged with starving a 10-year-old boy to the point he weighed 36 pounds were denied bond Monday in court.

A Spalding County judge determined the two parents, Tyler and Krista Schindley, were a significant flight risk, significant risk to intimidate witnesses in the case and significant threats to the community.

The child was found last month walking on his own by neighbors, who asked if he was OK. He stated he was going to the store to get some food because he was hungry, according to the officials, and when officers responded he asked to "please not make him go back."

Warrants allege the Schindleys "intentionally withheld food (starvation)" from the child. Their charges include criminal attempt to commit a felony (with murder being the attempted felony), false imprisonment, cruelty to children in the first degree and more.

After being found, the child was rushed to a local hospital where police said he was stabilized and transferred to a second hospital for further treatment.

Warrants add the parents "locked the juvenile child inside his bedroom, leaving the child alone in the residence, for extended periods of time, and on multiple occasions, with no access to lights, food, clothing or adult interaction and/or assistance" as well as no "hot or warm running water, outside view, toilet paper, electronic communication, human interaction, adult supervision or access to exit."

During a news conference on May 16, Spalding County District Attorney Marie Broder said police were looking into the family’s history. Broder confirmed four other siblings lived in the home but didn’t appear to be injured. Broder confirmed the children were home-schooled.

The boy's 20-year-old stepbrother was later arrested in the case.

The night of the parents' arrests, 11Alive crews saw Krista’s 20-year-old son Ethan Washburn loading several items from their home into his car which had Tennessee plates. He refused to answer any questions.

On June 6, records show Washburn was booked into the Spalding County Detention Center on two aggravated assault charges in connection to the same abuse case involving his 10-year-old stepbrother.

Washburn’s warrants allege he attacked his “autistic stepbrother” by punching him in the “body, head and face.” The warrants state the attack occurred “often.”