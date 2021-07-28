Verdict watch as jury has case in retrial of man accused of killing Tori Lang

Austin Ford was found guilty of some charges back on May 1, but the most serious charges resulted in a mistrial.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A verdict watch is now on Friday morning as the jury has the case in the killing of Tori Lang and retrial of her accused killer, Austin Ford.

The retrial has been taking place all this week in Gwinnett County. It came following a verdict in May in the original trial that found Ford guilty on some counts against him - but with a hung jury on the most serious charges against him, including felony murder.

Earlier this year, Ford was found guilty of the charge of tampering with evidence, having been accused of leaving her body in a Gwinnett County park. He was also found guilty on two theft by-taking charges.

However, the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict on either the murder charge or additional charges of aggravated assault and voluntary manslaughter.

The retrial began earlier this week. On Tuesday, Lang's mother Teresa Lang testified that she found Ford's behavio suspicious, as she previously stated in April's trial.

"He was just confusing me. He was acting weird and saying crazy things like 'someone is going to look for him' because they hurt Tori. I just left it alone," Teresa.

On July 28, 2021, authorities found Lang shot and killed under a tree at Yellow River Park around 6:30 a.m.

Gwinnett County Police Department officers were originally investigating a call about a medical situation.

Her car was found a week later burned and hidden in a wooded area of Hidden Acres Nature Preserve in DeKalb County. The beat-up 2012 Nissan Versa was about five miles from where Lang's body was found. The area is closer to the family's home in Lithonia, not far from Stephenson Middle School.

Lang's friends did not know why she would be in the Gwinnett County park.

Ford, who police believed was her friend, was arrested and charged in the teen's murder.

In the April trial (the verdict was delivered May 1), Ford's defense put forth the argument that Ford was innocent because Lang died by suicide. They again asserted this week that "the science cannot tell us whether if it's suicide or homicide."

Lang's mother testified to dispute that.

Body camera video and photos that showed the moments the teen's body was found were also shown to the jury. this week. While the graphic videos and photos were shown in court of Lang's lifeless body, all eyes were on Ford in court. Unlike in his first trial, this time Ford appeared to show emotion.

The teen's grandmother used the courtroom opportunity to speak about the heartbreak the teen's death has left her.

"She really was a smart girl. She was witty, she was funny and the most amazing thing about her - she was so compassionate. It brings me to that dark place. She's just not here anymore," said her grandmother, Tanya.

Before the trial, 11Alive spoke to Tori’s family, as they honored her with a balloon release.

“She was the life of the party, she smile everywhere she go. She radiate abundance,” Tori’s dad, Torrey Lang said.