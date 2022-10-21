Federal jury to decide guilt or innocence for suspended Clayton County sheriff

Hill has been Clayton County's sheriff for 14 years and has stayed popular with voters.

ATLANTA — It's now up to a federal jury to determine whether suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill violated seven inmates' constitutional rights when they were allegedly strapped in a chair for hours at a time.

Closing arguments were made Friday by federal prosecutors and Hill's attorney.

Prosecutors claim Hill needed little provocation to put seven inmates in a restraint chair for hours at time. Some of Hill's top staff testified during the trial, "not a single law enforcement officer gave any reason to put these people in the chair – except the sheriff told me to do it," assistant US attorney Brent Gray told jurors Friday.

Hill has been Clayton County's sheriff for 14 years and has stayed popular with voters – despite his own brush with the law in 2015 when he accidentally shot a friend.

Following this federal indictment involving the inmates, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill pending the outcome of the trial. Hill's defense attorney, Drew Findling, told jurors he's serving the voters – even "if he has to make it a little uncomfortable to make sure everybody and every employee is in a safe environment." Findling said inmates strapped and cuffed into the chair – some for four hours at a time -- were not abused.

Hill also testified in his own defense this week. He told jurors the inmates strapped to a chair were chosen because of the totality of their behavior, not just their behavior in the jail. Prosecutors said that's against the law.