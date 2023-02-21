Sentencing for ex-Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill rescheduled

Hill was found guilty in a federal abuse trial in October.

ATLANTA — The sentencing for ex-Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill on his conviction in a federal abuse trial was rescheduled, court records show.

It was due to take place at the U.S. District Court in Atlanta next week, on Feb. 28. It will now take place on March 14 at 9:30 a.m., according to the records.

In the federal trial in October, Hill was found guilty of violating the constitutional rights of seven Clayton County jail inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation.

An attorney told 11Alive's Dawn White that he could face years to decades in federal prison.

"The statutory maximum sentence here is 10 years, which means, in theory, the judge could sentence Sheriff Hill to 10 years for each count, and then stack that all on top of each other," Atlanta-area trial lawyer Tom Church previously said.

Hill was allowed to retire in November from his position as Clayton County sheriff, one he had been re-elected to several times. 11Alive previously obtained records that show Hill is receiving a monthly pension of $8,159 from Clayton County following his retirement.

He had long styled himself a "Batman" style crime fighter in Clayton County and had been one of the most towering local political figures anywhere in metro Atlanta.