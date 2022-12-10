Jury seated in federal trial surrounding suspended Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill

Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday.

ATLANTA — A jury was seated Wednesday in the federal trial for suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

Hill was indicted on federal charges in April 2021 and suspended from his post as sheriff by Gov. Brian Kemp shortly after.

Ten women and five men will make up the 15-person jury to help determine if Hill violated the civil rights of seven detainees inside the Clayton County Jail. Of the jurors selected, nine are white, five are Black and one juror is of South Asian descent. None of the jurors are from Clayton County.

The jury will be given instructions in Thursday morning and the trial will commence with opening statements.

Prosecutors will present evidence on behalf of the detainees, who, according to court records, said Hill ordered them to be placed or present as they were held in a restraint chair for hours at a time. The detainees said this led to physical pain and bodily injury. Hill's attorneys have maintained that he is innocent.

"The overwhelmingly elected sheriff in Clayton County, that the citizens love and consistently support, is ready to get on the other side this so he can get back to doing his thing, and that is serving the people of Clayton County," said Drew Findling, Hill's attorney.