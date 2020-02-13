WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A grand jury unanimously found this week that a former Woodstock officer was justified and recommend no further action in a use-of-force case from last April.

In the incident, Sgt. Randy Milligan was working a side job at Stars and Strikes bowling alley in Woodstock. A release from the time said he was approached by a manager about an unresponsive man, later identified as 38-year-old Calvin Jamel Taylor.

When they woke him and tried to bring him outside, he "became combative and disorderly," according to the release, and a brief altercation followed.

The exact details of the altercation were not disclosed.

Milligan was placed on paid administrative leave following the incident. Shortly after that, the sergeant resigned.

Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney Shannon Wallace requested a grand jury to review the case in January.

According to an announcement made Wednesday, the grand jury reviewed evidence from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the lead agent in the investigation,a toxicology expert, other Woodstock officers who were on scene last April, a Georgia Public Safety Training Center tactical instructor, a Stars and Strikes employee who witnessed the incident and Milligan himself.

Taylor and his attorney were also interviewed by the district attorney's office.

“The Grand Jury conducted a thorough review of this matter," DA Wallace said. "Based on all of the known facts and circumstances in this matter and on the recommendation of the Grand Jury, the District Attorney’s Office does not intend to take any further action."

