YFN Lucci due in court today for gang involvement case

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is set to be arraigned on Thursday and is expected to enter a plea in a gang-related racketeering case he was indicted in last month.

Rayshawn Bennett, known musically as YFN Lucci, is alleged in the Fulton County indictment to be associated with the Bloods gang in Atlanta and Miami.

The hearing is set for 10 a.m. in Fulton County Superior Court.

The indictment includes the rapper and a number of others allegedly associated with gang activity. Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. of the Atlanta Police Criminal Investigation Division told 11Alive last month that the case encompasses charges including "murder all the way down to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon."

Lucci also faces murder charges in a separate case, in connection to a December shooting of an Atlanta man. He was released from jail in that case in February on a $50,000 bond, but booked back into jail in May after the gang-related indictment.

According to Fulton County Jail records, his charges in the gang-involvement case include a felony murder count, multiple counts of aggravated assault, a violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) act and multiple counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

The indictment shows the organized criminal activity goes back to 2010, but Bennett’s activity is not named until February 2020. That's when a music video titled 'Shine On' “includes lyrics promoting criminal gang activity” and displayed “common blood gang identifiers including hand signs, language, clothing and colors.”