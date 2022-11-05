Young Thug, Gunna, 14 others due in Georgia court in RICO case

At least 16 people are accused of gang-related activity linked to crimes, court records show.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least 16 people, including rappers Young Thug and Gunna, will be back in court Thursday morning as part of a sweeping RICO case involving ties to Young Slime Life being pursued by Fulton County's district attorney.

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, will be in court for a motion hearing as well as Sergio Kitchens, known as rapper Gunna. Judge Ural Glanville will be overseeing the proceedings.

Both entertainers are accused of committing gang-related crimes in an 80-page indictment targeting members of Young Slime Life, which allegedly has prominent membership in the metro Atlanta area. Court documents accuse Young Thug of being the founder and ringleader of YSL. More than two dozen other people face RICO charges under Georgia state law, which stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.

The "Make America Slime Again" clothing creator has also been roped into the RICO case. Miles Farley is currently accused of the death of a rival gang member. Young Thug, Gunna and Farley are all scheduled for a trial in the coming year.