Young Thug in court today for new bond request, motion to dismiss indictment for 'prosecutorial misconduct'

In a response filed in court, prosecutors called the accusation "inflammatory" and "meritless."

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Young Thug will be back in court on Thursday, as his lawyers look to present several motions including one to dismiss the indictment against him for "prosecutorial misconduct."

Lawyers for the rapper, who has been accused by Fulton County DA Fani Willis of being the ringleader of the Young Slime Life Street gang, are also making a new bond request in court.

Other motions will seek to suppress some forms of evidence collected in the case from his phone and in past grand jury proceedings Young Thug's attorneys characterized as "sham" in court filings.

The hearing begins at 9 a.m. before Judge Ural Glanville.

In a response filed in court, prosecutors called the accusation of prosecutorial misconduct "inflammatory" and "meritless."

"No prosecutorial misconduct has occurred in this case," the DA's Office said in a filing.

Watch Part 1 of 11Alive's JEFFERY series below:

Attorneys for Young Thug allege the DA's Office faked a subpoena in 2016 to obtain information from the Hertz rental car company related to the car Young Thug allegedly was in when a 2015 murder occurred that he's been charged with as part of the YSL RICO case.