Fulton County DA looks to postpone Young Thug, YSL gang trial by more than two months

It is currently set to begin in early January. DA Fani Willis has filed a motion asking for it to instead begin on March 27 of next year.

ATLANTA — The Fulton County district attorney is seeking to postpone the RICO trial against Young Thug and other alleged members of the Young Slime Life street gang by more than two months.

In a filing submitted Thursday, DA Fani Willis is asking for the trial - currently scheduled to begin Jan. 9 - to be delayed until March 27.

Willis argues the delay is necessary because eight of the 26 defendants in the RICO case still do not have defense counsel (with a ninth whose lawyer has filed a motion to withdraw), and it's her position that "all defendants need to be tried together."

"The State believes that future appointed counsel will not have a reasonable time with which to properly prepare their defenses," the filing states.

The filing says there are three terabytes of data included in discovery in the case that defense lawyers would have to sort through, likely while they have "other matters pending during the three months prior to this trial."

The motion is likely to face serious pushback from the defense attorneys for Young Thug, Gunna and others in the case.

The rappers have been held without bond since being arrested in May, and their attorneys have sought their release on bond several times since. A late March trial would mean Young Thug, Gunna and the other defendants will have spent more than 10 months in jail without a conviction before the case goes to court.