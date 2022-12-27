Young Thug's RICO case | Lawyers interview potential expert witnesses for trial

Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The rapper, whose legal name is Jeffrey Williams, is facing RICO charges in Fulton County. District Attorney Fani Willis released an 80-page indictment, accusing the rapper of being the ring leader of the Young Slime Life gang.

Lawyers spent Tuesday qualifying expert witnesses for the trial. Tuesday's questioning included two firearms experts with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and a lieutenant from the district attorney's office.

Raeisha Oliphant, who works for the district attorney's office high profile case unit, appeared virtually in court.

She answered questions about what information she's gathered about YSL - the group at the center of Willis' investigation.

"I was able to obtain information on members, leadership, the way that they operate crimes they've committed, rivalries, alliances that they have," she said in part.

Witnesses who are approved may offer testimony during the trial.

Young Thug has been in custody since May, indicted on eight charges.

Rapper Gunna was also arrested on a related RICO charge but he pled guilty to that one charge in an Alford plea, meaning he didn't admit to doing anything wrong, even though he pled guilty to the charge.

The rappers aren't the only ones facing charges - there are currently 28 defendants in this case. A few defendants have taken plea deals, including Young Thug's brother.

Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 5.