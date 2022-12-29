Six YSL RICO defendants dropped from trial for not having lawyers, not yet being arrested

The six are in addition to seven defendants who have already taken plea deals with prosecutors and will not go to trial.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Six defendants in the YSL gang indictment will not go to trial, with a Fulton County judge ruling Thursday the trial would move ahead without them because they either do not have lawyers or still have not been arrested.

Jury selection in the trial, which includes rapper Young Thug, is scheduled to begin next week. Judge Ural Glanville has been moving to wrap up pretrial proceedings throughout this week.

The trial itself is still slated to begin Jan. 9.

On Thursday, Glanville said four defendants in the indictment - Javaris Bradford aka Tuda, Jevon Fleetwood aka 4Tray/Psycho, Damekion Garlington aka Dee/Sxarfaxe and Demise McMullen aka DK - would be severed from the case because they have not yet been able to obtain legal representation.

Two additional defendants - Justin Cobb aka Duwap and Jimmy Winfrey aka Roscoe - were severed because they haven't been arrested.

With seven defendants already taking plea deals, including another popular rapper, Gunna, and Young Thug's brother Quantavious Grier, that means of the original 28 individuals named in the indictment, at most 15 will be on trial together.

There were also three outstanding plea deal offers on the table for three other defendants as of Thursday afternoon. Two indicated they intended to reject their offer, though Judge Glanville took a recess and urged them to further consider their decisions.

After the recess, one of the defendants accepted his guilty plea deal and will serve eight years probation as part of that deal.

The third offer was not addressed before that break, which occurred around 4 p.m.