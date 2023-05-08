2 women, 1 man hurt in triple shooting at Atlanta townhouse complex, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a triple shooting at a gas station in the southeast part of the city that left two women injured and one man critically hurt Saturday afternoon.

It happened at Oxford Village Townhouses at 2980 Jonesboro Rd. SE around 2:30 p.m., police said. When officers got there, they found the two women who had been shot and learned the third victim, a man, was taken to the hospital in another car where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Atlanta Police said it appears the suspect is a man who the victims knew. They said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument that escalated to gunfire. Police did not say whether that man was in custody.

11Alive was at the scene shortly after the shooting took place. APD initially told 11Alive's La'Tasha Givens the shooting happened at the Pure gas station next to the townhomes. APD's crime scene was set up near that gas station. It was initially believed only one woman and one man were shot, but later information revealed a second woman was also a victim.

11Alive noticed a commotion between two parties shortly after the shooting which led to one woman being placed in handcuffs before being released not long after. A group of people who said they knew the man who was shot said they expect him to survive, despite police listing him in "serious condition."