Triple shooting in DeKalb leaves one dead, another critical, police say

Police said no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting that also injured two other people in DeKalb County on Friday.

DeKalb Police spokesperson McKaela Vincent said that officers responded to the area of Evans Mill Drive and Chup Road around 11:30 a.m. Initially, Vincent said the shooting was non-fatal.

However, in an update requested later in the day, DeKalb Police confirmed that one person was dead and another critically injured in the shooting. A third also sustained what police described as minor injuries.

Maps show the area where the shooting occurred to be a heavily wooded and residential area roughly 400 yards north of I-20 and 560 yards southwest of Covington Highway. Video from the 11Alive SkyTracker shows the scene, along with several evidence markers, appears to be inside a nearby apartment complex.