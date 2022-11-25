3 critically hurt after shooting in Gresham Park neighborhood, DeKalb Police say

Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Three people are critically hurt after a shooting in Atlanta's Gresham Park neighborhood Friday evening, according to DeKalb Police.

Authorities responded to the 2700 block of Gresham Road at 5:07 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three people – two adults and one juvenile who had been shot.

All three were taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition, DeKalb Police said.

"There were several other parties involved that were detained at the scene with the assistance of SWAT officers who were already in the area," DeKalb Police said.

Detectives said their initial investigation indicates the shooting was "targeted" and not random.

"There were multiple shooters at the scene and our detectives are still in the process of speaking with everyone involved to determine exactly who did what," the police department said.

DeKalb Police said they expect to have more information once interviews are finished. They said they will release additional details Saturday morning.

TRIPLE SHOOTING IN SE ATLANTA | 2 adults & a juvenile were shot this evening in 2700 block of Gresham Road in Dekalb County. @DeKalbCountyPD remain on the scene. Several individuals were detained by SWAT following the shooting. Vics are in serious to critical condition. pic.twitter.com/NHY4ZeOt15 — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) November 26, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.