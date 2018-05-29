SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- Three people were shot early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Partrena Smith with South Fulton Police has confirmed that there was a fatal shooting on the 2900 block of Two Lakes Circle at 12:57 a.m.

When officers arrived they found one two adult males shot to death and one 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

According to police, the teenager had come running to a neighbors home for help after he was shot. The neighbor then drove the teen to meet with ambulance where he was transported to the hospital.

One of the male victims was shot in car and the other was shot inside the residence.

The neighbor had told 11Alive that other residents had been playing with firecrackers and fireworks in the neighborhood so she assumed that's what the noise had been.

No suspects are in custody at this time and investigations are ongoing.

