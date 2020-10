It happened on Welch Street in southwest Atlanta around 11 p.m.

ATLANTA — A triple shooting left two men dead and one critically injured, according to Atlanta police.

It happened on Welch Street in southwest Atlanta around 11 p.m.

Police said a 38-year-old man and a 48-year-old man did not survive their gunshot wounds.

A 58-year-old man was taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition.

The identities of the people involved have not been released at this time.