3 charged in Paulding robbery that ended in triple shooting, deputies say

Deputies said three people - Clinton Aiola, Cody Fuller and Davauntee Ramsay - lost their lives in a robbery gone wrong.

Example video title will go here for this video

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were charged in connection with a robbery turned triple shooting that left three others dead last month in a Paulding County home, according to a release from the Paulding Sheriff's Office.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to 251 Chesapeake Way on March 21, around 10:49 p.m., by one of the victims.

When deputies got to the home, they were told that there had been three men in the house at the time, when two other men came into the home. Investigators said the two other men were robbing the house and that "in the midst of the robbery, the three victims were shot."

The victims were Clinton Aiola, 42, Cody Fuller, 30 and Davauntee Ramsay, 30.

Deputies said one victim died at the house. Another victim died a few hours later in the hospital, and the last victim died days later at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

According to the release, three arrests were made. Deputies said Carlos Favors-Battle, 26, and Justin Sims, 29, were the two men who came into the house. Another arrest was made for Bridgette Jones, 28, who officials said was in the area during the murders and knew about the crime.

The three face the following charges, officials said:

Carlos Favors-Battle

Three counts of malice murder

Three counts -murder during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Three counts of aggravated assault with intent to rob/murder

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Probation violation warrant

Justin Sims

Three counts of malice murder

Three counts -murder during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Three counts of aggravated assault with intent to rob/murder

Bridgette Jones

Counts concealing the death of another

Hindering apprehension of a fugitive

Additional charges could be taken against the three suspects, said deputies. The release said that all three suspects are being held without bond at the Paulding County Jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.





WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent at noon daily. Sign up here.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US