ATLANTA -- Three people were shot inside of a convenience store early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened at the Quick Pick Convenience store located at 215 Forsyth Street.

None of the injuries the victims sustained are life-threatening.

Police say that the shooter attempted to flee the scene, after which a brief chase ensued that ended with the suspect crashing the car.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

The shooting started after an argument that escalated into gunfire, according to police.

