TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., a lieutenant with the Troup County Sheriff's Office watched over a stretch of I-85 in a construction zone near the Alabama-Georgia state line. It was something he and other deputies had done often.

But on this particular night, Lt. Nathan Taylor watched something altogether different, as a car suddenly slowed down and a woman jumped out. Moments later deputies found themselves in a high-speed chase as the car sped away.

Less than a mile into Georgia, Taylor helped the woman out of the roadway as she told him she was kidnapped in Montgomery, Alabama.

Sgt. Stewart Smith spoke with Taylor about the incident.

"The vehicle never came to a complete stop, but it was slowed, and she was able to get out of the vehicle and, you know, she probably saw that as her out,” Smith said. “She saw the blue lights, and so that was her way to get out."

Taylor called for a deputy to help the woman as he chased after the driver, and Deputy Anthony Smith joined further up the interstate.

Smith said deputies eventually caught up with the car at mile marker 15 - about 15 miles up the road. The driver then left the interstate at exit 18 near LaGrange and the chase then went through Troup County, Meriwether County and finally entered Harris County, where the driver apparently crashed near Waverly Hall. Altogether, it lasted about a half-hour with speeds going over 100 mph.

Dash camera video shows the driver often crossing the center line on two-lane highways, whipping around the downtown square in Greenville and not letting Georgia State Patrol troopers pass him.

Eventually, the driver came out with his hands up – but not before crashing into a ditch. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 40-year-old Rubin Mack of College Park.

Rubin Mack of College Park, Georgia was charged with felony counts of attempting to elude police and kidnapping after allegedly taking a woman from Montgomery, Alabama and running from Troup County, Georgia deputies when she made her escape in the middle of I-85 just over the state line. He also faces multiple misdemeanor charges that arose during the chase.

Troup County Sheriff's Offce

Smith said the chase began in a construction zone that deputies had been watching for months.

"We've experienced wrecks and had to assist those motorists, but I don't think anybody would have ever imagined a victim of a kidnapping would have occurred in that moment,” Smith said. “But it is very fortunate that (Taylor) was there, and other deputies were in the area to obviously get her treatment and find the guy that did this."

Mack is charged in Troup County with a felony for fleeing, along with several misdemeanor traffic violations. Montgomery, Alabama Police also confirmed that they will be charging Mack with kidnapping – a felony offense.

Police added that Mack and the victim had previously dated.

