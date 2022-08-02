Troup County detention officer arrested, accused of selling drugs to inmates

He is facing several charges after the investigation.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Troup County Sheriff's Office jailer was put behind bars after law enforcement said he was selling drugs to inmates.

The 23-year-old detention officer was said to have brought narcotics into the Troup County Jail and was providing them to more than one inmate for months. He has been employed at the jail since January, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement launched an investigation about a month ago after receiving reports that the jailer was possibly bringing drugs into the facility and was being paid through a third party, sheriff's office investigators said. They believe he was acting alone.

Authorities said the former detention officer is now facing four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, four counts of items prohibited for possession by inmates and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.