Troup County Sheriff's Office arrests 2 people in connection with hit-and-run case

The Georgia State Patrol earlier investigated the case before passing it along to the Troup County Sheriff's Office.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Troup County have charged two people who they said were involved in the hit-and-run death of a man found lying on a roadway more than 11 months ago.

According to Sgt. Stewart Smith, on Tuesday evening, Feb. 4, 2020, deputies found Dennis Wayne Binion lying in the roadway in the 4600 block of Hamilton Road, suffering from severe injuries.

Smith said that Binion was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment, where he later died.

According to Smith, the Georgia State Patrol began their investigation, believing that Binion had been struck by a vehicle as he walked down the road.

In April 2020, Smith said, the GSP turned the case over to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, because they had no evidence that Binion had been struck by a vehicle.

Over the course of their investigation, Smith said, the Troup County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division said they were able to identify two subjects.

The two were identified as 36-year-old Michael Joshua Eugene Richards and 34-year-old Crystal Marie Carothers, both from LaGrange.

A Troup County grand jury received the case on Monday, Jan. 11, and a true bill indictment was received for the pair.

Richardson has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. Carothers is facing charges of hindering the apprehension and/or punishment of a criminal and making false statements.

“Thank you to District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this case to help bring some answers and closure to the Binion family," said Sheriff James Woodruff.