Truck driver company owner, 2 others arrested in UPS theft ring, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said it has nabbed a UPS theft ring and made several arrests.

Last Friday, officers were called to a theft at the PETRO Truckstop at 3181 Donald Lee Hollowell. Once they arrived, officers said they took three people into custody, adding that the suspects were removing items from two UPS trailers parked near one another.

Police said a UPS security guard caught the people unloading the trailers and told investigators the vehicles had been missing for months.

Atlanta Police Department shared body camera video of the arrest on social media. Video shows officers approaching a UPS trailer with its door open and after stepping inside, they discover a mountain of packages on the other side of the container.

According to a news release, APD handcuffed a woman who owns her own cargo shipping and trucking company. Officers said the woman had previously worked as a contract driver with UPS. Authorities said they believe because of her prior employment, she had access to the two trailers and parked them on the PETRO property.