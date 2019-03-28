MARIETTA, Ga. — One Marietta truck driver has been convicted after he took his road rage to a physical level, according to Cobb Acting District Attorney John Melvin.

Melvin said the incident happened on May 19, 2017 around 6:00 p.m. off South Cobb Drive just north of Interstate 285.

According to Melvin, Quantuse Jace Johnson, 46, was driving in his semi-truck when he came across another car that was broken down on the side of the road. Melvin said the other driver had moved his car off the road, but the tail end was still sticking out. That's when Johnson yelled at the victim, stopped his truck and got out, walked across the roadway and punched the victim in the face through the man's open car door, according to Melvin. Two Atlanta Police officers at the nearby Chick-fil-A also saw the assault. Melvin claims the man had to have surgery on his nose.

The press release said that Johnson admitted he "lost his cool" when he was detained by Smyrna Police.

Last week, Johnson was convicted of aggravated battery for the attack and faces up to 20 years in prison.

His sentence is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 12.

Johnson was returned to custody after the verdict.

