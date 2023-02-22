In 1983, a nurse was murdered in Arkansas. A second look at the investigation

Example video title will go here for this video

Forty years ago, Barry Lee Fairchild was arrested for the murder of Marjorie 'Greta' Mason. This documentary looks at the investigation and the questions that remain

Some of the language used in this article and the accompanying documentary may be offensive or outdated terminology.

Now four decades later, we talked to those who covered it, the victim's family, and experts about the murder that unsettled Arkansas.

For twelve long years, Arkansas heard about the murder of an Air Force nurse and the suspect's pleas and appeals to prove he was not the killer until his last breath.

Police found out the car had been stolen from Marjorie Mason, a 22-year-old woman who moved from her home state of Florida 10 days prior to start her new life in North Little Rock as an Air Force nurse.

Once he returned his attention to the car bearing Florida plates, the man was gone. “Evidently, the suspect crawled through the grass and made his escape into the darkness,” Ferguson said in the closing sentences of an incident report.

Because the chase was so intense—speeds got up to 87 and a handful of cars were run off the road—he was having trouble finding his microphone that had fallen under the seat to alert for backup.

That’s when Ferguson noticed the gun in the man’s belt and struggled back to his vehicle to call for backup.

By the time Ferguson caught up to the silver Toyota, it had skidded to a stop in an open field near waist-high weeds. He knew the suspect behind the wheel was in the wind when he saw the driver’s side door hanging open. A passenger, however, responded to his demands and crawled out of the car, squatting.

The chase would only last around five minutes, but it began the unraveling of a tragedy that’d haunt a generation and then be buried.

He clocked the Toyota going 62 miles an hour, nearly 20 miles faster than the speed limit signs along the highway he’d been idling on just within the city limits of North Little Rock. Ferguson turned on his blue lights and threw his patrol car in drive.

It had just gotten dark on the night of Feb. 26, 1983, when a car’s headlights struck across Arkansas State Trooper Danny Ferguson’s windshield.

“But she didn't even have time to enjoy her life. Because once she got into Little Rock, within two weeks, she was kidnapped and killed.”

When it came to things she cared about like the church, school work, or the ROTC program, Billy said Greta made large successes look easy. She had been chosen out of hundreds of applicants to become a second lieutenant in the Air Force right after graduation.

“Losing her is a sacrifice. But to forget about her and let her die is a much bigger crime than having to put up with the pain of talking about the situation.” Billy spoke as if he’s been close his whole life to finding an answer, but never able to grasp it.

Where Eric had light in his eyes speaking of Greta, their brother Billy had fire.

And it was her tragic death, he said, that splintered apart the kids from the Cove. Even though many had since moved away and gone their separate ways, they all couldn’t reconcile with each other because the person they looked to had vanished.

“The people were like family to us, brothers and sisters. And Greta pretty much was the one that everybody kind of centered around.”

“We were all part of the same church… and we all became extremely good friends.” He rattled off their names as if they were imprinted there, small details along with each. One played the flute, the other was in theater with him and Greta.

He sits in a large conference room at the police station he retired from years ago, remembering his sister and their lives growing up. He laughs at memories he hadn’t thought of in a while and names of friends they grew up with, many of which he hasn’t heard from since her funeral.

And to Eric, he seemed to carry the weight of her memory thoughtfully and left no stone unturned.

There was a confident grace and magnetic influence Greta had, something that a stranger a lifetime away could somehow understand.

While carefully turning the pages, there was a hollow feeling that went along with every photograph Greta was in. She was laughing, others were looking at her, or she was smiling and in turn, others were too.

Forty years later, one of her brothers reminisces about their idyllic childhood and the neighborhood they grew up in called the Cove. Eric, who is now in his early sixties, sits in a suit and tie with binders full of old photos in pristine condition stacked on the table in front of him.

“We lived in a house in the cove area of Panama City for a long time. It was on the water. We water skied, we sailed, fished, swam, all the watersports we could do.”

Greta grew up in a sleepy beach town where palm trees lined the curb. Everyone in her life had respect for the kind leadership that seemed to come naturally to her as the oldest sister of four siblings.

Marjorie Mason, or Greta to all who knew her, had been an eager, bright-eyed 22-year-old when she moved to Arkansas in February 1983. She’d been transferred to Little Rock Air Force Base to begin her career as a nurse, a dream she had since she was a kid.

Once her cause of death was ruled a homicide, Robinson led his deputies—with Major Larry Dill as the lead investigator, on a hunt for the two Black men who were responsible for Greta’s kidnapping, rape, and murder.

Greta’s autopsy showed signs that she had been raped and shot twice in the head. The medical examiner found the two bullets still lodged in her skull and labeled them “MM” (for Greta’s government name Marjorie Mason). Those bullets would later turn up missing from evidence.

According to Greta’s autopsy, Pulaski County Lt. Tom Waggoner, one of Robinson’s top deputies, was the one to identify her body. He also found pieces of her clothing inside the farmhouse days after multiple agencies had combed the scene.

The sheriff’s department in Pulaski County led by Tommy Robinson was larger and covered a wider population, so they lead Greta’s murder investigation.

The crime scene was first believed to be in Pulaski County although the farmhouse stood about 500 yards from the county line into Lonoke County— which in 1983, was home mostly to farmers, families under the poverty line, or both.

Soon after the trooper arrived, he found a woman’s body around the back of an abandoned farmhouse on the property.

The next morning, an Arkansas State Police investigator received a report of a farmer in Scott finding important-looking documents belonging to Greta littered like trash in one of his pastures.

The two suspects, only identified by Trooper Ferguson as two Black men, were not found that night.

The hat was identified by NLR police officer Wayne Chaney as belonging to a man he knew well, both as someone who had run-ins with police and who had helped him in drug busts named Barry Lee Fairchild.

It was about two hours after her abduction that North Little Rock officers responded to what was left of the car chase that involved Greta’s Toyota Tercel. A blue and white hat with the words “CAT diesel power” was found in the driveway of a nearby house. Police strongly believed the hat had fallen from one of the suspects.

She was still wearing her white nurse’s uniform when they caught up to her while she opened the door and forced themselves on either side of the car. She was shoved in the middle with a gun pointed at her.

Both furniture stores on East Washington Street were closed—it was 4:30, and sometimes the mom-and-pop stores would decide to close early on Saturdays. When she realized the Auction House of Bargains’ doors were locked, Greta walk back to her Toyota Tercel while two men watched.

Ten days after moving to North Little Rock, Greta’s apartment was still empty. According to court testimony, when she finished her shift at the base and went to a furniture store on Feb. 26, 1983, her fate was sealed.

The Arrest :

Five days after the murder, deputies had a tip that a suspect, 27-year-old Barry Lee Fairchild, had boarded a bus in Conway en route to California. When deputies tried to stop the bus in Russellville, he avoided arrest by walking away without authorities recognizing him.

Although Russellville sat firmly in Pope County, a horde of Pulaski County deputies descended on the city that was over an hour north of Little Rock in hopes of catching Barry, the man who they wouldn’t let get away for a third time.

After nearly two days of authorities searching for the 27-year-old after the bus incident and announcing a manhunt for Barry over the radio, police got the call they’d been waiting for.

A Russellville man was in his family’s home when he noticed a Black man had knocked on the front door asking if they could call him a taxi because his car broke down. The man matched the description he’d heard over the radio and called 911.

Barry Lee Fairchild’s arrest details are best described as a disorganized frenzy but well-intentioned. At worst, if some first-hand witnesses are to be believed, the events reveal an investigation shrouded with errors.

Some officers claimed a handful of police were present, while one, in particular, claimed there were 30 to 50 armed officers outside of the home Barry had allegedly just entered.

Russellville Police Officer Ronald Stobaugh, who was the first to arrive at the scene, noticed a Black man through the window in the front door and pushed it open, yelling for him to raise his hands. According to Stobaugh’s arrest report, he grabbed Barry’s shirt collar and pulled him out the door. As the two came through the front door, two more officers jumped in and began struggling to subdue Barry, whose clothes were damp from the rain after meandering the outskirts of Russellville for the past 36 hours.

As the officers and Stobaugh had their hands on Barry “struggled to free himself” and they all fell to the ground.

“We were trying to place the handcuffs on him when Jubilee appeared,” Stobaugh said.

Pulaski County Cpl. Sam Chamberlain was the handler of Jubilee, a German Shepard K9 officer with the sheriff’s office. The facts in Chamberlain’s arrest report were noticeably different from Stobaugh’s.

Chamberlain said: “Major Stobaugh grabbed at the suspect and knocked him off balance causing him to fall to the ground. The subject fell face down on the ground in the front yard near the street and Jubilee grabbed him by his clothing and held him until officers were able to subdue him and place handcuffs on him.”

“While the subject was on the ground,” Stobaugh said in his contradicting report, “Jubilee grabbed him on the back of the head.”

Stobaugh’s report paints the scene of several officers at the scene of Barry’s arrest, saying that about 10-15 deputies arrived “from the time we came off the porch until the suspect was cuffed.”

Stobaugh said Barry was then placed in Russellville officer Larry Dalton’s patrol car along with an unnamed Pulaski County deputy to the hospital, where he received six stitches for the dog bite on his head.

Upon his release from the hospital, Barry was charged with resisting arrest and fleeing by Russellville police, given a citation, then handed over to Pulaski County deputies.

Dalton testified years later that he thought Jubilee’s release was unnecessary. He said there were dozens of armed police surrounding the front yard and street by the time Stobaugh and two deputies had their hands on Barry.

Dalton’s testimony was deemed unreliable by a judge due to the former officer-turned-private-investigator’s past looking into fellow policemen while working as a private investigator.

Barry himself would claim in his videotaped confession, hours after his arrest with a bandage surrounding his head, that he was in custody when Jubilee bit him.

To fully understand what led to Fairchild's arrest that night in Russellville, we have to go back two months before Greta's murder during the week of Christmas in 1982 when a Little Rock officer was shot at while responding to a store robbery.

The two suspects in both the robbery and shooting were Black men. When he confronted the suspects and he was shot at, the officer couldn’t say whether one or both men had guns or even which man had been the one to shoot in his direction.

The officer was able to identify Harold Green, a man known to police for petty crimes, in a photo lineup but couldn’t identify the other Black man. A confidential police informant gave Barry’s name as the other suspect. This wasn't shocking to the police considering the two had run in the same circles for years.

The informant was described in police documents as being "generally reliable," "correct about 50% of the time," and "known to embellish stories." Even so, it was based on his statement a warrant was signed to arrest Barry for the attempted murder of an officer.

This was the warrant that Pulaski County deputies were arresting Barry with on March 4, widely assumed due to their lack of physical evidence in the murder of Greta Mason. The warrant for the attempted murder of the Little Rock officer, not Greta’s murder, is what Barry later would say he was trying to avoid by skipping town.

His mother Merdine Fairchild said NLRPD Officer Wayne Chaney came to her home looking for Barry, saying the sheriff’s department would shoot him if they had the chance since he was considered armed and dangerous. She was worried for his life and gave him $200 of her $212 paycheck to board a bus to California.

But Pulaski County deputies’ determination to nab Barry as their guy wasn’t just fueled by nothing.

He was an early suspect because of the blue CAT diesel power hat found by Chaney who said he’d seen Barry wear a similar one. On top of that, the same informant in the officer robbery/shooting gave Barry’s name again in Greta’s murder, along with his younger brother Robert.

Now that Barry was in custody, Pulaski County deputies needed a confession to officially charge him with capital murder.

There were two videotaped confessions four hours apart in the early morning hours after the arrest.

The first was recorded at 2:30 a.m. and the second started at 6:30 a.m. after Barry was taken on a “tour” of the crime scene with Sheriff Robinson, Dill, and other deputies.

Details and the timeline of the crime told by Barry in his first confession are wildly inconsistent with what investigators knew to be true at the time.

Lt. Waggoner is on Barry’s right with Officer Chaney and Lonoke County deputy Allen Swint on his left. Barry’s head is completely wrapped by a bandage covering the wound that was stitched by Russellville nurses a few hours prior.

He said his accomplice was Harold Green, who wanted to kidnap Greta after they saw her outside the furniture store that evening.

Barry couldn’t explain well where the farmhouse they brought her to was located and wasn’t sure what kind of gun Green had. But it didn’t seem like Barry was being intentionally difficult to thwart the investigation, he was showing an almost childlike need for approval, which was followed by what looked like disappointment when he’d gotten a question wrong.

He said he drove to Scott where Green raped her, along with a simple “mhm” when asked if he did, too. However, Barry raping Greta is then left out based on his recollection of events. He said when they arrived at the farmhouse, he stayed in the car, rifling through her purse when he heard two gunshots and ran into the house to find Green had shot Greta twice in the head.

Despite the direct confession, questioning by Waggoner appeared motive-driven in an effort to get specific answers. Three times he asks what color hat Green was wearing, hoping to get Barry to describe the blue hat found by police. Each time, Barry said it was a green hat and that JEEP was on it instead of CAT diesel power, even after being shown a polaroid of the hat and answering “yes” when asked if he knew how to read in the opening of the taped interview-turned-confession.

Waggoner also repeated a line of questioning about whether Barry heard Greta say anything during her abduction or rape. Twice, Barry said no.

Moments later Waggoner tried again. “Was the lady saying anything to you?”

Then, Barry paused and stuttered when answering. “When he first got out of the car with her, she told him not to do that, you know…”

As if that still wasn’t the answer they’d all been looking for, Officer Chaney spoke up.

“When y’all was going out there, what was she saying?”

“Nothing.”

“She wasn’t saying nothing?”

“She wasn’t saying nothing.”

Chaney asked the question for the sixth time: “She didn’t say a thing?”

Barry shakes his head. “Nuh-uh. She didn’t say nothing.”

Waggoner looked sideways and made eye contact with someone behind the camera. Even in a poorly lit, unfocused shot in a 1983 videotape, a brimming irritation can be observed on the lieutenant’s face.

Soon Barry and the other officers follow his glance off-camera. Waggoner backtracked. “And you were sitting in the car going through her wallet, her purse?”

At one point, when Barry keeps getting his directions mixed up, Swint lights a cigarette and hands it to him. Waggoner told him to relax, that it’ll be alright.

In the second video, Barry is now wearing a bright orange jumpsuit after he’d been wearing a dark gray one in the first tape, the same bandage was wrapped around his skull.

After visiting the abandoned farmhouse with authorities in what was later described as “the tour,” Barry now sat next to Pulaski County prosecuting attorney Dale Adams. It was 6:30 a.m. on March 5, his birthday.

His confession to Adams is much more concise due to much more direct questioning. Barry now definitively said the gun was a .22 caliber. Adams doesn’t ask Barry to go into detail in the same areas that seemed to trip him up in the first confession. A stutter, however, is much more noticeable as he explained his role in the crime.

Adams does ask Barry whether he heard Greta say anything. Now, more flare is added to Barry’s response. Greta now had been crying “please don’t hurt me...I’ll do anything y’all want.”

Instead of having Barry describe the hat, Adams showed Barry the same polaroid of the hat and asked him whose it is. “That’s the one he was wearing,” he responded.

Again, he described both he and Green raped Greta, despite initially saying he stayed in her car and only got out after hearing the gunshots.

In neither interrogation is Barry asked whether he pulled the trigger nor if he knew Green would kill Greta.

The attempted murder charge against the Little Rock officer was dropped soon after his arrest and Barry was now charged with kidnapping, rape, and capital murder.

Not long after these confessions, police served Harold Green with a warrant for his arrest. The investigators quickly found out he was in a Colorado jail the night of the murder, poking a hole in Barry's already shaky confessions.

The charges against Green were dropped, but Barry's remained.

And as Furonda Brasfield, a criminal defense lawyer in Arkansas pointed out, under Arkansas law you can be charged with capital murder as an accomplice and still be sentenced to death.

“Felony murder in Arkansas is a system by which if you are in the commission of a felony, then anyone that's killed in the commission of that felony, you're responsible for that even if you didn’t pull the trigger,” Brasfield explained.

In Fairchild’s case, the death sentence was on the table, and the jury took it.

Physical evidence found at the scene like DNA, hair, and fingerprints—none could be 100% linked to Barry.

Immediately following his arrest, Barry recanted both confessions and accused Pulaski County deputies, specifically Robinson and Dill, of coercing the story out of him.

He told his lawyer he was beaten and coached to remember facts surrounding the murder. Barry used Green’s name because they’d been linked before and it was who deputies “wanted” him to say.