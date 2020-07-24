Mom finally 'at peace' after 3 arrests in brutal murder of Rome sisters

She shared with 11Alive the ups and downs she's felt throughout the investigation.

ROME, Ga. — A mother said she can finally sleep tonight, with three men now charged with murdering her daughter and her daughter’s sister.

Truvenia Campbell, 31, and Vanita Richardson, 19, were killed – just days before Richardson was set to graduate high school this past May.

"It’s been real, real, real hard for me - for both of them, not just Truvenia, because they both were at my house all the time," explained Donna Campbell, Truvenia's mother.

A week after the sisters' bodies were found under the a bridge over the Etowah River, detectives arrested Desmond Brown and Devin Wattson on obstruction and theft charges, but but neither was charged with murder. Until Thursday, when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced a third suspect had also been arrested.

That suspect, Christopher Pullen, is also accused of malice murder, felony murder and a long list of other charges.

Donna Campbell said having all three suspects behind bars is giving her the first moment of peaceful sleep in months.

"I have not been staying at home," she explained. "I hadn’t stayed at home since this incident happened. So, now I’m at peace where I can go home and stay at home in my own bed."

She shared with 11Alive the ups and downs she's felt throughout the investigation.

"At first, I was, like, kind of angry, because they weren’t doing it fast enough," she explained. "And, I just had to wind down and let them do what they were good at, and i saw that they were awesome."

"I appreciate them," she added. "Not just being a detective or officer or whatever they were, they were a friend to me as well."

Meanwhile, investigators said they have more arrests to make in this case, so they still won't release a possible motive, how the women were killed or any evidence retrieved from Richardson’s car, which was finally recovered after months of being missing.

All three suspects - Desmond Lavonta Brown, 28, Devin Lawshawn Watts, 36, and Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 23 - have been charged with felony murder and are in the Floyd County Jail. Pullen was denied bond during a Friday court hearing.

