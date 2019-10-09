DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Tucker over the weekend.

Lenell Ledarius Ross is charged with felony murder, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. He's accused in the shooting death of Carlos Williams.

Deputies said the SWAT Unit located Ross near Hambrick Road and Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.

Sept. 7, DeKalb Police said they received a call to respond to Clark Drive around 5:45 p.m. to reports of a person shot.They found the 28-year-old victim, whom they rushed to an area hospital a short time later. However, police said he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

The sheriff's office said Ross was taken into custody without incident.

