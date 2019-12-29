TUCKER, Ga. — Police are on the scene at a DeKalb County apartment where officers say a man was shot multiple times.

The incident happened in the breezeway of an apartment in the 1900 block of Gladeview Parkway in Tucker late Saturday evening. Police didn't identify the victim or provide an exact condition but said that the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At this point, the circumstances leading up to the shooting haven't been released and they haven't publicly identified a suspect. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

A teacher is out of a job over what she wrote on the board