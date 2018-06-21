A metro Atlanta city recovered quickly after a hacker group allegedly overtook their website on Thursday.

Images alerted by IT security and hacking groups showed that the cityofmorrow.com homepage was hacked around 10 a.m. The altered homepage was still visible a short time later but reverted back to its original front page a short time later.

After being hacked, the city website only consisted of a large image with Turkish and Palestinian flags along with an anti-Israel message written in Turkish.

However, Morrow Police Chief James Callaway said that the hack was no more than skin-deep and quickly fixed.

"Our hosting company noticed this issue and restored the site within 15 minutes of being alerted to the takeover," he said in a statement. "NO City systems were compromised and NO personal information was compromised."

He said that meant that the domain was not connected to any police records systems, human resources, finance, public works, city email servers or court systems.

"The integrity of all those systems are intact," he said.

The city has since completed backups and scans of all systems with no malicious activity found. The chief said his department has opened a case and is working with federal agents but that it was not a ransomware attack.

That last comment comes as the city of Atlanta recovers from its own much more destructive attack just months earlier. That attack, which requested a ransom in the thousands of dollars ended up causing millions in damage when the city refused.

