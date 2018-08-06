He was a star athlete at Avondale High School, back in his day.

Football was Matthew Hardeman's sport. He even got a full ride to a college in southern California in hopes of achieving his dream: Playing in the NFL.

But that dream came to an abrupt end, 2011, when he was murdered in a hail of bullets while visiting his parents in DeKalb County.

"He didn't even have a chance," said Hardeman's mother Gloria.

Reflecting on all the awards and trophies won by her son, Gloria can't help but talk about what could have been.

"The way they shot my son. They should have got double murder if you ask me," Gloria said.

It was Oct. 15, 2011 when Matthew the then-19-year-old got into an argument and fight near his Lakewood Terrace home with DeKalb County resident 26-year-old Verlaine Laguerre. Police said Laguerre later got some friends and guns, and went looking for Matthew.

They found him at his home, and they opened fire.

"They shot him over 50 times," Gloria said.

Matthew was left for dead. His family found his body in the front yard of their home, lying dead in the grass.

Lauguerre and another suspect, 28-year-old Prentice Baker, were both arrested, but granted bond.

But after years of a legal rollercoaster ride that included mistrials and appeals, Matthew's family was finally getting the justice they wanted. On April 18, 2018, a jury returned guilty verdicts, sending both away for life.

But somehow, Laguerre slipped away after hearing his fate and seemingly vanished. He's still on the run to this day.

The Fulton County Fugitive Detail is trying to hunt him down, but it's left Matthew's family concerned Laguerre may be coming after them.

"Who's going to protect me? Who's going to protect my family," Gloria asked. "I don't know where this man at. He could be waiting and knock us off one by one."

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for Laguerre's capture. Meanwhile, Matthew's family is pleading with Laguerre's family and friend to do the right thing.

"Turn him in," she urged. "He's running, and he's going to be running the rest of his life. And that's no life to live."

