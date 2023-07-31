Shooting kills 2 teens over weekend in Covington, police say

Both teens were killed at the same place, but police said the shootings aren't believed to be related.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two 15-year-old boys were shot to death in unrelated shootings over the weekend in Covington, police said.

Covington Police said that one of the teens was gunned down in the early morning hours Saturday around 4 a.m. On Monday morning around 1:45 a.m., police said they found another 15-year-old boy who had been shot and killed.

Both teens were killed at the Covington Housing Authority along Alcovy Road, but police said there is nothing at this time that suggests either shooting was related.

The Covington Housing Authority is roughly just a mile away from Downtown Covington.

Two suspects have been arrested in each respective homicide and each faces murder charges, according to police.