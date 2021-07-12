Two arrested after viral fight at Locust Grove McDonald's

In a video, a man and a woman are seen at the drive-thru window yelling, banging on the window, and throwing things at workers inside. The fight quickly escalates.

ATLANTA — Two people are now arrested after an altercation at a Locust Grover McDonald's that went viral just a few weeks ago.

The incident happened at the McDonald's on Bill Gardner Parkway right off of I-75 when the fast-food restaurant didn't have any more Splenda.

The video featured on ATL Uncensored's Twitter account shows a man and a woman at the drive-thru window yelling, banging on the window, and throwing things at workers inside. One of the workers can also be seen throwing a drink at them in response.

The fight quickly escalated with the two getting out of their car. The man can be seen trying to climb inside through the drive-thru window.

A short time later, the video shows the man going inside, where he's seen picking up a chair and throwing it. According to police, he's also accused of striking the manager in the leg with a chair.

Chaos erupts and workers can be heard yelling for their safety. Meanwhile, the woman outside can be seen trying to climb in through the drive-thru window. She continued to yell at workers and began throwing drink lids that were within her reach. The video ends with the woman and workers still screaming at each other.

The woman is now being charged with simple assault, as well as criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Meanwhile, the man in the video is being charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and simply battery.