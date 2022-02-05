Two men arrested as police crack down on street racing in Gwinnett

A 19-year-old and 25-year-old were cited after the traffic stop.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police Department said it has arrested two drivers accused of illegally street racing Thursday night.

The Sugar Hill residents were spotted on Buford Highway near Robert Bell Parkway when a Gwinnett police officer on patrol pulled both vehicles over and arrested both drivers, authorities said.

Police said a 19-year-old was taken into custody and is facing charges including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, street racing, and several other traffic violations.

A 25-year-old man was also cited with street racing. Gwinnett police said he was released on the scene.

Street racing has become a prevalent problem around Atlanta and earlier this week, Gwinnett police arrested more than 80 people in connection to street racing near Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive.

“The dangerous and illegal practices of stunt driving and street racing are a danger to Gwinnett residents on our roads and the Gwinnett Police Department is committed to keeping our roadways safe,” police said in a statement. “These activities risk injury and even death to participants and other motorists and they damage the roads costing taxpayers for repairs."