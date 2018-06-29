WOODBURY, Ga. -- Two people have been arrested and the FBI is searching for at least two more suspects in connection with a violent, takeover-style bank robbery in Woodbury on Thursday.

Derrick Scott, 26, of Augusta, Ga., and Antavious Bray, 29, of Greenville, Ga., were arrested hours after the robbery that occurred at the United Bank on Jones Mill Road in Woodbury.

According to the FBI, three suspects -- two of whom had handguns and a third armed with an AR-15 rifle -- entered the bank, forced employees to the ground at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

One of the unidentified suspects is described as wearing a camouflage ball cap, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans, and carrying a gray backpack. His face was fully covered.

There is no description of the other suspect, who is believed to be the driver of the getaway vehicle, described as a 2010-2013 black Chevrolet Impala.

United Bank is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those suspects. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

PHOTOS: Violent Woodbury bank robbery

© 2018 WXIA