ATLANTA – Two are in custody and a third suspect remains at large after a police chase ended in a three-vehicle crash.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Georgia State Patrol was called to help Atlanta Police stop a carjacked vehicle on Interstate 20 West near Lee Street. GSP said the black BMW X1 was originally carjacked at gunpoint in Alpharetta on Wednesday.

Officials said an Alpharetta officer, with the help of East Point Police, was able to track the car to a drive-thru in East Point. From there, Atlanta Police chased the stolen car down I-20 West before the suspect turned around and traveled back east on I-20 towards I-75 and I-85.

After various routes, an officer performed a P.I.T. maneuver on I-75, just north of Mt. Zion Boulevard. The suspect then struck another vehicle while attempting to recover from the initial impact with the officer, according to police. GSP said the BMW hit a Jeep Compass which flipped onto the roof and slid to a stop at the guardrail.

Officials said the 53-year-old driver of the Jeep sustained only minor injuries.

The officer who performed the P.I.T. maneuver was unable to regain control of his patrol car and ended up striking a guardrail and flipped. The officer was treated on the scene and later taken to a nearby hospital and was later released.

The stolen BMW came to a stop in the middle of the Interstate. GSP said three suspects ran across the Interstate and into a commercial area. Two of the three were apprehended by Atlanta Police and Clayton County Police. The third suspect remains on the run.

One of the two suspects admitted to officers he was the driver of the stolen BMW. GSP said two handguns were recovered from the BMW and one of the guns was confirmed stolen.

Atlanta police arrested the two who are facing stolen vehicle, stolen gun, and felony fleeing charges. Alpharetta police took the stolen vehicle. Carjacking charges are expected at a later date.

