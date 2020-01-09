Two charged in shooting death following Monroe County crash

Deputies said they found a Forsyth man dead from gunshot wounds near two vehicles that were wrecked.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Forsyth man found at the site of a wreck early Sunday morning on Highway 42 South in Monroe County.

According to Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a crash and a person being shot on Highway 42 South at about 12:38 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, Lewis said, the deputies found the body of 35-year-old Michael High of Forsyth, dead from a gunshot wound. They also found two vehicles that were wrecked.

Lewis said the preliminary investigation indicated that High's girlfriend, 26-year-old Cierra Bell of Decatur had called High and asked him to come to pick her up from Oglethorpe, Ga., where she was gambling with another person, 38-year-old Wendell Scott, also from Decatur.

When High went to pick up Bell from Oglethorpe and take her back to Forsyth, the two of them had an argument, Lewis said.

Bell got out of the vehicle and began to walk back to Forsyth, Lewis said.

Minutes later, according to Lewis, Scott came across Bell walking as he was driving back to Decatur. He pulled over to ask Bell if she needed a lift back to Decatur.

Lewis said that while the two of them were talking, High struck Scott's vehicle in the rear with his vehicle. High's vehicle went off the road into the ditch, Lewis said.

According to Lewis, at that point, High got out of his car, walked back up to the roadway and began to aggressively approach Scott. She said that Scott, in turn, then shot High.

Wendell Scott has been charged with felony murder, felony tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Cierra Bell has been charged with felony tampering with evidence and felony false statements.